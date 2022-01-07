Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 538 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

