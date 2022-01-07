Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

