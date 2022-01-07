Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

