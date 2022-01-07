TENT Market Capitalization Achieves $413,865.72 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, TENT has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $413,865.72 and approximately $101,255.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00319517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00088992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002185 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

