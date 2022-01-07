TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.58. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

Separately, reduced their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$109.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.83.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

