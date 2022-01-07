Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of TX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.