Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading Up 5.1%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.05. 13,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

