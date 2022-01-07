Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Shares of 104,961 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE AEVA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.