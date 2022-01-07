Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $130.47 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,798 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $130,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

