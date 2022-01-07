Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $900.00 at Evercore ISI

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $889.87.

Tesla stock opened at $1,064.70 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,074.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

