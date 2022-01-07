Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $214.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.84 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.79 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $913.01 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $65.63 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

