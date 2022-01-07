Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

