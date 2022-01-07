Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.06 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in American Electric Power by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

