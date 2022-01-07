Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $232,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AB opened at $46.82 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.