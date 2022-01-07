Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Amundi acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

