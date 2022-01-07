Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

