Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

SPGI stock opened at $455.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.62. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.