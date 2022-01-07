Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 319 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

