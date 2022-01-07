The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 92.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 18.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

