The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

