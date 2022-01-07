The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $59.70 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $59.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $59.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Shares of GS opened at $396.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.78 and a 200-day moving average of $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

