The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 97.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

HD stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average of $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

