The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.31. The firm has a market cap of $425.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

