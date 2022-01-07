The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

