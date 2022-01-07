The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

