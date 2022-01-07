The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $218.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

