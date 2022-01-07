The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

