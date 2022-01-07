The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $45.25 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

