The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00011967 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00096205 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.32 or 0.00540877 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,748,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.