The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $2,695,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $336.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

