The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $99.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TD stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

