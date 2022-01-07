The Transfer Token Price Down 5.5% This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $578.55 million and approximately $286,287.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00013264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00119210 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

