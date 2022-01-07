The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $24.10 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

