The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $40,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.