TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TheMaven alerts:

MVEN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 19,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. TheMaven has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.