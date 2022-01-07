Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

