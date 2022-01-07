Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,959 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,192. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

