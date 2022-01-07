Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

