TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 58,881 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,881 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,071 shares of company stock worth $17,203,437. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI opened at $73.74 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

