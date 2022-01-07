TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

CWAN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

