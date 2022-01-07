TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.57 Million Investment in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 753,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,567,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Sterling Check as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. Sterling Check Corp has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

