TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 60,400 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,026,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,527.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

