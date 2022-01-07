TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 62,330 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,330 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of BioLife Solutions worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,546. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 327.93 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

