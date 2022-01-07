TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 695,800 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 77,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

