TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.46

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $796.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 820.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

