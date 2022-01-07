Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Titan International by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan International by 124.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 6,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Titan International has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.