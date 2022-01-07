Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

