TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 327,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,513. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.