Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.48

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 34309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

