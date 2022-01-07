Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 621.0 days.

TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

